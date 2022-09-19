H-CYTE to acquire SkinDisc
Sep. 19, 2022 7:47 AM ETH-CYTE, Inc. (HCYT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- H-CYTE (OTCQB:HCYT) to acquire SkinDisc, a patent pending tissue regeneration technology, that is expected to close within the next 30 days.
- It will submit a De Novo 510(k) pathway request for SkinDisc in the first half of 2023.
- SkinDisc maintains complete full wound contact and depth filling during the healing process, resulting in rapid growth of the host tissue from an active cellular matrix in a single application.
- The SkinDisc product has achieved healing in four to nine weeks, compared to current treatment approaches that require weekly applications and can take 12-20 weeks to heal, on average.
