H-CYTE to acquire SkinDisc

Sep. 19, 2022 7:47 AM ETH-CYTE, Inc. (HCYT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • H-CYTE (OTCQB:HCYT) to acquire SkinDisc, a patent pending tissue regeneration technology, that is expected to close within the next 30 days.
  • It will submit a De Novo 510(k) pathway request for SkinDisc in the first half of 2023.
  • SkinDisc maintains complete full wound contact and depth filling during the healing process, resulting in rapid growth of the host tissue from an active cellular matrix in a single application.
  • The SkinDisc product has achieved healing in four to nine weeks, compared to current treatment approaches that require weekly applications and can take 12-20 weeks to heal, on average.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.