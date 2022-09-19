Graphite One revises pricing of debt settlement transaction

Sep. 19, 2022 7:56 AM ETGraphite One Inc. (GPHOF), GPH:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Graphite One (OTCQX:GPHOF) has revised pricing of a debt settlement transaction.
  • The company has a outstanding debt of $6.77M which it owes pursuant to an unsecured loan facility from Taiga Mining.
  • As per the revised terms of the debt settlement transaction, Graphite One (OTCQX:GPHOF) will issue 9,296,328 common shares at a deemed price of C$0.95/share to Taiga in full settlement of the debt.
  • The settlement shares will be subject to a statutory four months and one day hold period pursuant to applicable securities laws.
  • The transaction is subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.
  • As a result of this transaction, Taiga now holds ~30.15M common shares and ~8.77M warrants to purchase additional common shares of the company

