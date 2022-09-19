Rocket Lab plans to launch NOAA-supported Argos spacecraft in October

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) announced that it will launch a dedicated Electron mission for General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems.

The mission will launch the GA-EMS designed and manufactured satellite carrying the A-DCS hosted payload. The A-DCS mission is supported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Cooperative Data and Rescue Services Program, which arranged the launch through the Hosted Payload Solutions contract vehicle administered by the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command.

Electron is scheduled to launch the "It Argos Up From Here" mission from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in Mahia, New Zealand during a launch window that opens on October 5.

Argos is described as an international program that collects data from some 18,000 transmitters operating around the globe, serving a host of applications including tracking of buoys, fishing vessels and wildlife.

The mission will bring the total number of satellites delivered to space by Rocket Lab (RKLB) to 151.