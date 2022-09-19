Rocket Lab plans to launch environmental monitoring mission for General Atomics

Sep. 19, 2022

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) is set to launch a dedicated Electron mission for General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) in October, per a company statement on Monday.

The 151st satellite launched into space by the company will be utilized to “support environmental monitoring from space” via the Argos-4 Advanced Data Collection System (A-DCS).

“We are looking forward to completing the final milestones toward a launch countdown, as we grow closer to delivering NOAA’s latest environmental data collection and monitoring capabilities on orbit,” GA-EMS president Scott Forney said. “Rocket Lab’s ability to provide us with a dedicated launch solution, and their demonstrated success in deploying small satellites into targeted low Earth orbit destinations complements GA-EMS’ commitment to offering efficient, reliable solutions that meet our customer’s unique mission requirements.”

The Electron mission is scheduled for launch from the Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in Mahia, New Zealand on October 5.

