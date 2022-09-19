Dream Unlimited to renew prior normal course issuer bid for 1 year
Sep. 19, 2022 8:00 AM ETDream Unlimited Corp. (DRM:CA), DRUNFBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- The Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted Dream Unlimited's (TSX:DRM:CA) notice to renew its prior normal course issuer bid for a one-year period.
- The Canada-based developer of exceptional office and residential assets can purchase for cancellation up to a maximum of 2.2M of its class A subordinate voting shares, representing 10% of the public float, through the facilities of the TSX.
- The bid will commence on Sep. 21, and is expected to remain in effect until Sep. 20, 2023.
- DRM:CA has renewed its normal course issuer bid because it believes that such shares may become available at prices that would make the purchase for cancellation in the best interests of the company and its shareholders.
- Daily repurchases are capped at 11,462 shares, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume.
- The number of issued and outstanding class A subordinate voting shares was 41.03M as of Sep. 8.
- The company has already purchased for cancellation 1.2M shares at a price of $33.65 per share for $39.2M in aggregate under the bid as of Sep. 8.
- Dream Unlimited has established an automatic securities purchase plan in connection with the renewal.
- The TSX has pre-cleared the plan, also set to terminate on Sep. 20, 2023.
- Source: Press Release
Comments