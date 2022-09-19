Genfit to acquire Swiss-based Versantis focused on liver diseases
Sep. 19, 2022 8:02 AM ETGenfit S.A. (GNFT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) on Monday announced that it has signed an exclusivity agreement to acquire a private Swiss-based clinical stage biotechnology firm- Versantis - at an initial consideration of CHF 40M.
- Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, Versantis is focused on drug and diagnostic product development for the acute-on-chronic liver failure (ACLF) and other unmet medical needs in liver diseases.
- Its main asset, VS-01, is claimed as first-in-class innovative liposomal-based therapeutic product candidate currently in clinical development for the timely recovery of ACLF and UCD. If approved, it would be the first drug to use the intraperitoneal route to simultaneously support the liver, kidney and brain, the organs that most often fail in cirrhotic patients.
- Consideration: This acquisition deal comprises of initial CHF 40M due at closing and consideration of up to CHF 65M upon positive Phase 2 results for VS-01 and VS-02 and regulatory approval of VS-01. Also, Versantis is eligible to receive 1/3 of the net proceeds resulting from the potential sale of the pediatric review voucher of VS-01.
- Pascal Prigent, Chief Executive Officer of GENFIT, commented: “Versantis has an exciting portfolio that is complementary to GENFIT’s. We are also thrilled to welcome a talented team that has developed a strong scientific expertise in ACLF. We believe that significant synergies exist and that this acquisition will accelerate the development of several promising drug candidates in areas of high unmet needs.”
Comments