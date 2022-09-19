Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) said Monday it agreed to sell more than 35K acres in southern Nevada to a subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) for as much as $200M based on the amount of gold found there.

The miner said it will sell its Crown and Sterling holdings for $150M upfront in cash and $50M in deferred cash consideration to be paid upon the holdings attaining a total resource of at least 3.5M troy oz.

Coeur Mining (CDE) CEO Mitchell Krebs said the sale shows the company's commitment to allocating capital into its existing portfolio of near-term core growth projects, highlighted by the Rochester expansion in northern Nevada, and the deal price represents a "significant gain" on its original investment.

Coeur Mining (CDE) swung to a Q2 GAAP net loss of $77.4M, or $0.28/share from a year ago.