Coeur Mining to sell southern Nevada holdings to AngloGold in $200M deal

Sep. 19, 2022 8:02 AM ETCoeur Mining, Inc. (CDE), AUBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

nugget gold

bodnarchuk/iStock via Getty Images

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) said Monday it agreed to sell more than 35K acres in southern Nevada to a subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) for as much as $200M based on the amount of gold found there.

The miner said it will sell its Crown and Sterling holdings for $150M upfront in cash and $50M in deferred cash consideration to be paid upon the holdings attaining a total resource of at least 3.5M troy oz.

Coeur Mining (CDE) CEO Mitchell Krebs said the sale shows the company's commitment to allocating capital into its existing portfolio of near-term core growth projects, highlighted by the Rochester expansion in northern Nevada, and the deal price represents a "significant gain" on its original investment.

Coeur Mining (CDE) swung to a Q2 GAAP net loss of $77.4M, or $0.28/share from a year ago.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.