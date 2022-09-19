Trees Corporation to acquire assets of Green Tree in cash, stock deal; appoints Edward Myers as COO
- Trees Corporation (OTCQB:CANN) to acquire the Green Tree Longmont and Green Tree Berthoud dispensaries in the state of Colorado, over 34,000 square feet of grow operations, and a state of the art manufacturing facility for a combination of cash and stock.
- The move will add to the company’s current footprint in Colorado and will bring its total number of Colorado dispensaries to 4 along with 3 operational stores in Oregon, for a total of 7 retail dispensaries.
- The acquisition is expected to generate more than $10M of revenue with strong EBITDA margins within the TREES platform.
- The company is in the process of submitting the change of ownership application with the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division for all of the assets to be acquired, and expects the acquisition to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Concurrently, it has appointed Edward Myers as its Chief Operating Officer, effective September 16, 2022.
- Mr. Myers has been serving as an operations and financial consultant to the Company.
- Pursuant to the deal, Allyson Feiler, the founder of Green Tree, will become a member of the Trees board and join the executive management team as Chief Marketing Officer. Loree Schwartz, Owner, CFO and Head of Compliance of Green Tree, will also join the Trees executive team as Chief Compliance Officer.
