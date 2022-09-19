Gamida appoints Emergent’s former head of vaccines as new CEO
Sep. 19, 2022
- Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA), a biotech focused on cell therapies, announced Monday that Abigail L. Jenkins, who formerly served as the Business Unit Head of Vaccines at contract manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions (EBS), has joined the company as Chief Executive.
- She replaces outgoing CEO Julian Adams, who is retiring as part of a succession plan and will continue to serve as a board member of GMDA alongside the new board member Ms. Jenkins.
- A veteran in biopharma with more than 20 years of leadership experience in the industry, Ms. Jenkins has previously served as the Chief Commercial and Business Officer at Lyndra Therapeutics.
- “I am excited to lead Gamida Cell as we work to fulfill our mission of creating cures for blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases,” Ms. Jenkins remarked.
- “Our next goal will be to successfully deliver the first-ever allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell therapy, omidubicel….” she added.
- Last month, the FDA granted priority review for the company’s marketing application seeking approval for omidubicelto to treat blood cancer patients needing an allogenic hematopoietic stem cell transplant.
