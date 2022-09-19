BlackSky secures $14M in orders to monitor critical global economic activity
- BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) has received a combined total of $13.8M of orders to date within the first year of a five-year National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency contract to monitor global economic activity.
- Since winning the first order, the company’s dynamic monitoring platform has collected thousands of observations over critical sites worldwide and demonstrated the ability to scale the quantity of observations to meet customer demand.
“These awards underscore the growing demand for commercial real-time, AI-driven monitoring services that reveal economic activity at manufacturing hubs, major maritime ports, and airports around the world. BlackSky’s on-demand dynamic monitoring platform provides decision makers with actionable subscription-based insights on relevant global economic indicators at unprecedented speed and scale.” said Dr. Patrick O’Neil, BlackSky chief innovation officer.
