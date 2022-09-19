Salesforce slips even as Raymond James reiterates buy ahead of Dreamforce conference

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) shares slipped on Monday as Raymond James reiterated its strong buy rating on the cloud computing company ahead of its analyst day and Dreamforce conference, slated to be held later this week.

Analyst Brian Peterson reiterated the firm's rating, noting that the event should provide investors with updates on "key growth opportunities, multi-cloud adoption and increased emphasis on margins."

Peterson also noted that he is a "bit surprised" that Salesforce (CRM) shares have underperformed since the company reported second-quarter results last month, held its margin guidance steady and unveiled a $10B buyback.

"With bears long pointing to dilution and lack of margin expansion as reasons to steer clear of shares, we’re surprised at the reaction from the Street to these developments, particularly in light of increased investor appetite for profitability," Peterson wrote in a note to clients.

Salesforce (CRM) shares fell 1% to $150 in premarket trading.

In addition, Peterson noted that with the messaging "likely confirming a healthy durable growth profile and getting more comfort on margins/dilution," the analyst day and Dreamforce conference could be a "positive catalyst for shares."

Earlier this month, investment firm Guggenheim raised its rating on Salesforce (CRM) in part because of the sharp sell-off in the stock in recent weeks.