iQIYI: "Shining for One Thing" tops RMB 100M in revenue
Sep. 19, 2022 8:19 AM ETiQIYI, Inc. (IQ)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- China's online entertainment service iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) sees over RMB 100M in revenue for the series Shining for One Thing streaming exclusively on its OTT platform.
- The series falls under the company's revenue sharing model. According to Enlightent, the first half of 2022 saw the online premiere of 33 new shows via the revenue sharing model, 23 of which streamed on iQIYI, representing an increase of 4% year on year.
- "iQIYI sees great importance in shows that streams via the revenue share model," commented iQIYI Senior Vice President YANG Haitao.
- iQIYI said it will continue to work with producers and help driving the creation of premium content by supporting producers financially and offering premium content promotional and other platform services.
