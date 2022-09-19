ECB asks eurozone banks to review capital projections as recession looms
Sep. 19, 2022 8:24 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- While the eurozone banking sector is currently strong, the European Central Bank is asking lenders to review capital projections for what's likely to be a rough winter, ECB Supervisor Andrea Enria said at a conference on Monday.
- A looming recession and surging energy costs are sure to weigh on parts of the banking sector, even though banks have built capital buffers and are benefitting from rising interest rates. "We are pushing banks to focus very much on their concentration of exposures towards sectors which are particularly dependent on energy and fragile to energy shocks," he said. "So, we are asking banks to review their capital projections under severe, adverse scenarios and we will engage in a dialogue with them."
- He also said that banks involved in financing residential and commercial real estate and in consumer finance will be exposed to rising borrowing costs and may warrant attention.
- Earlier this month, the ECB hiked its policy rate by 75 basis point to 1.25% and signaled that more increases are ahead as it seeks to bring inflation down.
