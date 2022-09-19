Alvopetro announces warrant exercise and debt repayment
Sep. 19, 2022 8:15 AM ETAlvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALVOF), ALV:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Alvopetro Energy (OTCQX:ALVOF) has announced the exercise of all outstanding warrants held by Cordiant Capital and that the Co. has repaid the remaining $2.5M outstanding on the credit facility.
- A total of ~2.69M warrants at a strike price of $1.80 were granted to Cordiant in connection with the 2019 $15M debt financing.
- Alvopetro agreed to amend the terms of the warrant certificates so that a total of ~1.34M of the warrants have been exercised by way of a cashless exercise with 0.74M common shares issued as a result of the cashless exercise.
- The remaining ~1.34M warrants have been exercised at the strike price of $1.80/share, for total cash proceeds to Alvopetro of $2.4M.
