Blue Star Foods extends multi-year supply relationship with Avendra

Sep. 19, 2022 8:24 AM ETBlue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC) signed a multi-year extension to its multi-year supply contract with privately-held Avendra.
  • The agreement is effective starting August 2022, and is for purchase and distribution of the Company’s Blue Star crab meat branded products.
  • Through Avendra, Blue Star products get placed into brand-name hotels and resorts, convention centers, country clubs and airports throughout the United States.
  • “We’ve been working with Avendra for close to 16 years, and pleased that they have extended their contract with us. This multi-year renewal continues to be part of the Company’s climb back to pre-pandemic levels of revenue in the platform sustainable crab-meat business.” said John Keeler, CEO of Blue Star Foods

