Takeda signs 12-year virtual power purchase deal with Enel

Sep. 19, 2022 8:30 AM ETTakeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company. Takeda recently acquired Irish drugmaker Shire I

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Japanese biopharmaceutical firm Takeda (NYSE:TAK) has entered into a 12-year virtual power purchase agreement with Enel North America.
  • Through the agreement, Takeda (TAK) will purchase ~350,000 MWh of electricity from Enel annually, which will be enough to meet its anticipated electricity needs in the U.S. The project is expected to begin operations by 2023.
  • The agreement, expected to create up to 350K MWh of renewable energy credits per year, will support Takeda (TAK) in achieving goals of reducing 40% of scopes 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 and achieving net-zero GHG emissions for scopes 1 and 2 before 2035.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.