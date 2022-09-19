Takeda signs 12-year virtual power purchase deal with Enel
Sep. 19, 2022 8:30 AM ETTakeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Japanese biopharmaceutical firm Takeda (NYSE:TAK) has entered into a 12-year virtual power purchase agreement with Enel North America.
- Through the agreement, Takeda (TAK) will purchase ~350,000 MWh of electricity from Enel annually, which will be enough to meet its anticipated electricity needs in the U.S. The project is expected to begin operations by 2023.
- The agreement, expected to create up to 350K MWh of renewable energy credits per year, will support Takeda (TAK) in achieving goals of reducing 40% of scopes 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 and achieving net-zero GHG emissions for scopes 1 and 2 before 2035.
