The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note (US10Y) climbed to its highest level since 2011 in early Monday morning trading, as traders prepare for the Federal Reserve's likely aggressive interest-rate decision this week.

The benchmark yield (US10Y) rose as much as 6.5 basis points to 3.512%, the highest since April 2011, as the Fed seeks to bring inflation back down to its target through tighter financial conditions.

Traders are pricing in an 80% chance that the central bank's Federal Open Market Committee will lift its overnight lending rate Wednesday by 75 basis points for a third time, according to CME's FedWatch tool. That compares with a 20% probability of a more outsized, 100 basis-point rate increase in the wake of August's hotter-than-expected inflation reading.

"Higher near-term inflation prints are not welcome and hurt the Fed’s credibility," ING wrote in a report. "The subsequent meetings in November and December could therefore see more aggressive action from the Fed than we are currently pencilling in."

Borrowing costs across businesses and consumers are set to keep rising as interest rates are expected to further accelerate, thus meeting the Fed's goal of bringing demand and supply back into better balance at the expense of companies' earnings power and consumers' spending power.

Looking at price action, the stock market pointed to a lower opening, with Dow futures (INDU) down 0.8% and both S&P futures (SPX) and Nasdaq futures (NDX:IND) -0.9%.

Last week, (Sep. 16) BofA expects a 75bp September rate hike and a terminal rate to 4.00%-4.25%.