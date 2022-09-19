Northern Technologies International announces oil & gas contract with BP Exploration

“Given that we’ve already had the privilege of installing our proprietary ZERUST Vapor Corrosion Inhibitor (“VCI”) based solutions on BP’s storage tanks over the last few years, BP continues to be an important client of ours in the countries of Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkey. Naturally, I’m very happy to see that our previous work built up enough trust and goodwill, that we’ve been awarded a new contract by BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) to protect multiple additional storage tanks over the next three years. This new contract is the single largest we’ve ever received for our ZERUST oil and gas storage tank solutions to date and is reflective of the increased acceptance of our technology among the major players in the oil and gas industry. We also expect to see further increases in installations around the world, thanks to a very favorable 2021 API-655 technical report, as well as the 2022 PRCI report validating our technology, our global engineering support teams, and our extensive experience serving global oil and gas customers. We look forward to continuing and expanding our partnership with BP in the future,” said G. Patrick Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer of NTIC.