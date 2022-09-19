Nikola starts taking orders for European Tre heavy-duty truck

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) and partner Iveco formally launched the European Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicle and unveiled the European Nikola Tre fuel cell electric vehicle beta version at the IAA Transportation event on Monday.

The company offered ride alongs in the Nikola Tre BEV, which could lead to some early reviews of the model.

The European 4x2 Artic version of the Nikola Tre BEV is a zero-emissions heavy-duty truck with range of up to 329 miles. The company says the model has the performance to complete a wide range of regional missions.

The European Nikola Tre FCEV beta is described as a glimpse of the soon-to-come electric propulsion semi-truck for long hauling. The model is expected to launch in the second half of 2023 in North America and first half of 2024 in Europe.

"The Nikola Tre battery-electric and fuel cell electric zero-emission trucks are true game changers in commercial trucking," said Nikola President Michael Lohscheller.

"Specifically developed as electric vehicles, they deliver the performance and driving experience able to compete with their diesel-powered peers in the toughest heavy-duty missions," he added.

Nikola (NKLA) opened the order window for the European 4x2 Artic version of the Nikola Tre BEV. The vehicle is noted to have the power, torque and range to perform applications such as hub-to-hub deliveries and regional hauling.

Shares of Nikola (NKLA) fell 0.98% in premarket trading on Monday.