McKesson to acquire Rx Savings Solutions in $875M deal
Sep. 19, 2022 8:36 AM ETMcKesson Corporation (MCK)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- McKesson (NYSE:MCK) has agreed to acquire Rx Savings Solutions in a transaction valued up to $875M.
- The consideration includes a $600M upfront payment and a maximum of $275M of consideration contingent upon RxSS’ financial performance through calendar year 2025. The deal is expected to close in the second half of fiscal 2023.
- Rx Savings Solutions is a prescription price transparency and benefit insight company that offers affordability and adherence solutions to health plans and employers.
- Upon deal closing, RxSS will become part of McKesson's (MCK) Prescription Technology Solutions business, which works across the healthcare delivery system to offer advanced patient access, affordability and adherence solutions.
- "We expect the acquisition of Rx Savings Solutions to accelerate McKesson’s growth priority in biopharma services by extending our ecosystem of differentiated medication access solutions to patients, said McKesson CEO Brian Tyler of the deal.
