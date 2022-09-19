Optimus Healthcare Services names John P. Sganga as Chairman, CEO
Sep. 19, 2022 8:38 AM ETOptimus Healthcare Services, Inc. (OHCS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Optimus Healthcare Services (OTCPK:OHCS) announced Monday the appointment of its portfolio company Clinical Research Alliance's CEO and President John P. Sganga as the CEO and Chair of Optimus' Board.
- Sganga succeeds Phil Scala, who resigned as Chair of the Board. The company further told Michael Pruitt has resigned from the Optimus Board and Marc Wiener has assumed the role of President, replacing Dan Cohen.
- With over 35 years of healthcare expertise, Sganga is leading the development and commercialization of Google's technology in the healthcare acute care marketplace. Earlier, Sganga founded Innovatix & Essensa, a for profit division of the Greater New York Hospital Association, which was later sold to Premier (PINC).
Comments