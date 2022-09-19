KnowBe4 jumps 29% after Vista Equity offers $24/share in takeover
Sep. 19, 2022 8:41 AM ETKnowBe4, Inc. (KNBE)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) surged 29% after private equity firm Vista Equity offered to purchase the cybersecurity firm for $24/share.
- In response to an inquiry from Vista, the board of directors of KnowBe4 (KNBE) formed a special committee, comprised solely of independent directors to engage with Vista, according to an 8-K filing, The special committee will review the offer and determine if its in the best interest of shareholders.
- The $24/share offer represents a 39% premium to KnowBe4's (KNBE) closing price on Friday. Vista Equity reported a 17.4% stake in a 13/D filing. KnowBe4 has a market cap of $3.04 billion.
- KnowBe4 (KNBE) short interest is 3.4%.
- Recall last month KnowBe4 reported GAAP EPS of $0.02 beat by $0.03, revenue of $80.76M beat by $1.39M.
