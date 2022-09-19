Chad Williams announces acquisition of securities of Blue Thunder Mining
- Mr. Chad Williams has announced the acquisition of ~20.73M units of Blue Thunder Mining (OTCQB:BLTMF) at a price of $0.015/Unit by way of non-brokered private placement for an aggregate subscription price of C$0.31M.
- Each Warrant will be exercisable to purchase an additional share at a price of C$0.05 for a period of three years.
- Immediately prior to the closing, Mr. Williams held ~8.02M Common Shares, 1.51M Warrants and 3.21M Options of the Issuer, representing ~5.71% of the outstanding shares.
- Following the closing, Mr. Williams owns ~28.75M common shares, ~22.25M Warrants and 3.21M stock options, which together represent ~27.20% of the number of the Issuer's issued and outstanding Common Shares.
