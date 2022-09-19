General Electric’s (NYSE:GE) guidance that Q3 cash flow will be in line with Q2’s or slightly better is mostly “timing-related,” Citi analysts said Monday in a research note. A delay in free cash flow doesn’t significantly change the bank’s outlook for GE.

The report follows statements last week from GE CFO Carolina Dybeck Happe. She said ongoing supply-chain issues were pressuring the company’s cash flow.

"With the continued supply chain pressures, we are continuing to deliver later in the quarter," Dybeck Happe said at a Morgan Stanley investor conference in Dana Point, California. "So, we would expect free cash flow in the third quarter to be in line with the second quarter or slightly better than that."

Citi had estimated that Q3 free cash flow for GE would be about $400 million, or more than twice as much as the $162 million reported in Q2. GE’s guidance for delivering later in the quarter suggests that free cash flow will be lower than what investors had expected.

“A delay/push-out of several hundred million versus our model we think while notable does not meaningfully change our investment thesis particularly in the current environment,” Andrew Kaplowitz, analyst at Citi, said in the note. “We continue to view the company as poised for substantially improving earnings and FCF over time.”

GE this year has declined 31% through Sept. 16, compared with a 19% slide for the S&P 500 Stock Index (SP500).

