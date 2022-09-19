CrowdStrike accelerates business with new service provider program and invests in Salt Security
Sep. 19, 2022 8:50 AM ETCrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) announced the new CrowdStrike Powered Service Provider Program program.
- The CPSP program will help service providers unlock broader value-added solution bundles, enhance profitability and expand their routes to market.
- In addition, company is establishing a new Elite tier (currently invitation-only) that incentivizes CPSP partners with campaigns, capabilities and expanded market opportunities.
- Company's strategic investment vehicle, Falcon Fund, has invested in Salt Security, the leader in Application Programming Interface (or API) security.
- In addition to the investment, Salt Security and the company are partnering to bring together leading technology to apply API discovery and runtime protection on applications, and enable security testing to harden APIs before release.
- "With the proliferation and use of SaaS applications, APIs are becoming a key target for adversaries. Salt Security has emerged as the clear leader in solving this major blindspot for organizations, which is why we have chosen to invest in this innovative team and technology." said Michael Sentonas, CTO.
- Stock drops 1.4% during pre-market
