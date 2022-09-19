Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) and Whistler Pipeline said Monday they will move forward with construction of the ADCC Pipeline, a new joint venture pipeline that is expected to extend 43 miles from the terminus of the Whistler Pipeline to Cheniere's Corpus Christi liquefaction facility in Texas.

The ADCC Pipeline is expected to transport as much as 1.7B cf/day of natural gas, expandable to 2.5B cf/day, with service anticipated to begin in 2024, pending the receipt of regulatory and other approvals.

The Whistler Pipeline, which is owned by a consortium including MPLX (MPLX), is a 450-mile, 42-inch intrastate pipeline that transports natural gas from the Waha Header in the Permian Basin to Agua Dulce, Texas, providing direct access to South Texas and export markets.

Cheniere Energy (LNG) recently raised its guidance to reflect changes in expected timing of cargoes into 2022 from 2023, seeing full-year adjusted EBITDA of $11B-$11.5B vs. prior outlook of $9.8B-$10.3B.