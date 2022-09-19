Voxx International rolls out new e-commerce platform
Sep. 19, 2022 8:53 AM ETVOXX International Corporation (VOXX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Voxx International (NASDAQ:VOXX) has launched its new e-commerce platform on Monday, the project it had been working on for quite some time.
- The first official roll-out comes in with Voxx' subsidiary Premium Audio Company that has integrated new tools to improve visibility, reduce call times and improve resolution beside adding the new eWallet features for more payments options.
- As we grow organically and continue to acquire and integrate, it's essential that we consider all customer touch points and have the best infrastructure in place to support them," stated Pat Lavelle, President and CEO of VOXX International Corporation. "Our new e-Commerce platform will improve call times, data collection, routing, shipping information, and more, and most importantly, lead to better customer satisfaction at the point of sale and the post-sale experience."
