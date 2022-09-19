Providence announces national contract for PROCEPT Biorobotics Aquabeam Systems

Sep. 19, 2022 8:55 AM ETPROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Surgical robotics firm PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) and Providence announced on Monday a multi-system, national contract to acquire AquaBeam Robotic Systems.
  • The company through the acquisition hopes to partner with health systems, such as Providence to support their growing programs across the western United States.
  • As of June 30, Providence hospitals had seven AquaBeam Robotic Systems installed across California and Texas.
  • Aquablation therapy to treat benign prostatic hyperplasia combines real-time, multi-dimensional imaging, automated robotics and heat-free waterjet ablation for targeted, controlled and immediate removal of prostate tissue.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.