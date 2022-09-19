Providence announces national contract for PROCEPT Biorobotics Aquabeam Systems
Sep. 19, 2022 8:55 AM ETPROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Surgical robotics firm PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) and Providence announced on Monday a multi-system, national contract to acquire AquaBeam Robotic Systems.
- The company through the acquisition hopes to partner with health systems, such as Providence to support their growing programs across the western United States.
- As of June 30, Providence hospitals had seven AquaBeam Robotic Systems installed across California and Texas.
- Aquablation therapy to treat benign prostatic hyperplasia combines real-time, multi-dimensional imaging, automated robotics and heat-free waterjet ablation for targeted, controlled and immediate removal of prostate tissue.
