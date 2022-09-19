Loop Media uplists to NYSE and announces reverse stock split

  • Loop Media (OTCPK:LPTVwill undergo an uplisting to the NYSE under the ticker “LPTV” and its stock is expected to trade on or around September 22, 2022.
  • Prior to the pricing of the offering, company will consummate a reverse stock split on a 1-for-3 basis.
  • The reverse stock split is expected to become effective around on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, and stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis under the symbol “LPTVD” at market open on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. 
  • Number of shares outstanding following the reverse stock split will be reduced from 153.5M shares to ~51.2M shares.

