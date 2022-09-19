VIVO cannabis announces agreement to amend outstanding debentures
- VIVO Cannabis (OTCQB:VVCIF) has announced agreement for outstanding unsecured convertible debentures.
- Company are pleased to have reached an agreement which mitigates our financial risk profile while allowing us to fulfill our obligations" said Ray Laflamme, CEO of VIVO.
- The company proposed Amendments provide for, the extension of the maturity date from September 15, 2022 to September 15, 2024, an increase of the interest payable on the Debentures from 6.0% to 10.0%, and the prepayment of Debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $3 million, on a pro rata basis, in $500,000 installments, with the first such payment to be made within three business days after the execution of the Supplemental Indenture (as defined below) and the balance to be made every 30 days after the date of the Supplemental Indenture (with the last such payment expected to occur in February 2023).
