German State of Brandenburg chooses Advent Technologies for fuel cell systems

  • Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) signs a three-year agreement with the German State of Brandenburg for the supply of methanol-powered fuel cell systems, which will be installed in select critical communication sites in the region.
  • The new BOS network allows first responders and other public safety officials to communicate easily and securely.
  • The BOS network now covers 99.2% of German territory.
  • "We are thrilled that the German State of Brandenburg endorses Advent’s products for Brandenburg’s critical communication needs and are confident that Advent’s methanol-powered fuel cell systems will ensure the seamless operation of the entire BOS digital radio network in the region. This new partnership marks a major step towards the wider adoption of HT-PEM fuel cells as a back-up power source in critical infrastructure applications across Europe. We look forward to joining similar projects in the near future,” stated Advent Technologies GmbH Senior VP, Daniel Hennig.

