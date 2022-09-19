TeraWulf announces operation of nearly 12,000 miners
Sep. 19, 2022 9:14 AM ETTeraWulf Inc. (WULF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) has announced the successful energization of its initial batch of over 3,000 S19 XP mining machines from the previously announced agreement with Bitmain Technologies for its Lake Mariner facility in New York.
- Together with the Bitmain S19 XPs recently installed, TeraWulf now has owned hashing capacity in excess of 0.67 EH/s online plus ~0.65 EH/s of hosted hashing capacity for a total of over 1.3 EH/s operational at Lake Mariner.
- The initial batch of Bitmain S19 XPs was installed in Building 1 of its Lake Mariner facility in New York, which has a total capacity of 50 MW of digital infrastructure.
- Building 2 at Lake Mariner remains on track to be completed during Q4 2022 and is expected to add another 50 MW of digital infrastructure capacity resulting in total energized digital infrastructure of 110 MW by year end 2022.
- TeraWulf continues to target reaching 5.8 EH/s of total Company operational mining capacity in Q1 2023.
Comments