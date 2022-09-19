Veji sells VeganEssentials.com for C$0.9M
Sep. 19, 2022 9:16 AM ETPLTXF, VEJIFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Veji (OTCQB:VEJIF) signed an asset purchase agreement to sell its domain, VeganEssentials.com and certain associated intellectual property and assets.
- Pursuant to the terms of the agreement among the company, its wholly-owned subsidiary, Veg Essentials, PlantX Life (OTCQB:PLTXF) and its wholly owned subsidiary, PlantX Lifestyle USA, the company and Essentials will sell the domain, VeganEssentials.com together with certain associated intellectual property and assets to PlantX USA for an aggregate purchase price of C$900,000.
- The purchase price will be satisfied by (i) cash in the amount of C$150,000 and (ii) the issuance of ~1.07M post-consolidation shares of PlantX at a deemed post-consolidation issue price of C$0.70 per share.
Comments