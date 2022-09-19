Larimar gains as William Blair upgrades after FDA nod to study lead asset
Sep. 19, 2022 9:25 AM ETLarimar Therapeutics, Inc. (LRMR)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) gained ~9% pre-market Monday after William Blair upgraded the clinical-stage biotech to Outperform from Market Perform following regulatory clearance to advance the company’s lead asset CTI-160 in a mid-stage trial for Friedreich’s ataxia.
- Despite an ongoing partial clinical hold for CTI-160, the FDA greenlighted the initiation of a 25 mg cohort for the candidate involving adults with the neurodegenerative movement disorder, LRMR said last week.
- “Our Phase 2 dose exploration trial is designed to build upon the positive findings of our previously completed multiple ascending dose trial,” Chief Medical Officer of Larimar (LRMR) Nancy Ruiz said.
- In upgrading LRMR, William Blair projected an H2 2023 readout for multiple-ascending dose data from the trial.
- Wall Street has an overall Buy rating on Larimar (LRMR) despite a single Hold rating.
Comments