Larimar gains as William Blair upgrades after FDA nod to study lead asset

Sep. 19, 2022 9:25 AM ETLarimar Therapeutics, Inc. (LRMR)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) gained ~9% pre-market Monday after William Blair upgraded the clinical-stage biotech to Outperform from Market Perform following regulatory clearance to advance the company’s lead asset CTI-160 in a mid-stage trial for Friedreich’s ataxia.
  • Despite an ongoing partial clinical hold for CTI-160, the FDA greenlighted the initiation of a 25 mg cohort for the candidate involving adults with the neurodegenerative movement disorder, LRMR said last week.
  • “Our Phase 2 dose exploration trial is designed to build upon the positive findings of our previously completed multiple ascending dose trial,” Chief Medical Officer of Larimar (LRMR) Nancy Ruiz said.
  • In upgrading LRMR, William Blair projected an H2 2023 readout for multiple-ascending dose data from the trial.
  • Wall Street has an overall Buy rating on Larimar (LRMR) despite a single Hold rating.

