First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) said Monday it agreed to supply 600 MW of its advanced thin film photovoltaic solar modules to India-based Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE); financial terms are not disclosed.

First Solar (FSLR) said the deal is the first for production from its factory in Tamil Nadu, India, which is expected to be commissioned in H2 2023, with Azure (AZRE) expected to take deliveries starting in Q4 2023 through 2025.

The agreement shows how "experienced developers and independent power producers in India are increasingly taking a strategic view on procurement and securing long-term commitments that help tackle the risks of short-term pricing and supply volatility," First Solar (FSLR) CFO Georges Antoun said.

First Solar (FSLR) said in August it plans to spend as much as $1.2B to increase manufacturing capacity in the U.S., aiming to expand its factories in Ohio and build a new factory in the southeastern U.S.