Aptevo Therapeutics receives approval to begin human trial of solid tumor therapy

Sep. 19, 2022 9:38 AM ETAptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

  • Alligator Bioscience and Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had issued a "may proceed" notification to their investigational new drug application for ALG.APV-527, to treat 5T4-expressing tumor antigens in multiple solid tumor types.
  • The companies are moving rapidly to initiate a multi-center Phase 1 trial in the US, they said on Monday.
  • The tumor-binding function of ALG.APV-527 targets the 5T4 tumor-associated antigen. 5T4 is a protein expression in multiple solid tumor types and limited expression in normal tissues, making 5T4 a compelling target molecule for cancer therapy.

