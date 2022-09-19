Coherus to launch its biosimilar to Roche's eye disorder drug Lucentis in U.S. on Oct. 3

Sep. 19, 2022 9:47 AM ETCoherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS)RHHBY, RHHBFBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Aged female eye with wrinkled skin

Jun

  • Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) on Monday said its Cimerli drug, a biosimilar product to Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) injection for eye disorders Lucentis, would be commercially available in the U.S. from Oct. 3.
  • Cimerli was approved by the U.S. FDA in Aug., for the same five indications as Lucentis.
  • Cimerli will be available through U.S. specialty distributors at a list price of $1,360 and $816 per single-dose vial for the 0.5 mg and 0.3 mg dosages, respectively, CHRS said in a statement.
  • CHRS stock -0.3% to $9.82 in early trading.

