Adhera Therapeutics gains on announcing CEO, senior management changes, plans for NASDAQ uplist
Sep. 19, 2022 9:49 AM ETAdhera Therapeutics, Inc. (ATRX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Adhera Therapeutics (OTCQB:ATRX) appointed company director since November 5, 2021 and with 35 years experience in research, development and commercialization in multinational pharmaceutical companies, Zahed Subhan as Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer succeeding Andrew “Al” Kucharchuk, effective September 30, 2022.
- Andrew “Al” Kucharchuk will assume the company’s new position of Chief Operating Officer and Vice-Chairman of the Board.
"We are pleased to be in the final stages of an important but necessary transition from a service-led business model to that of a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that has the potential to build real value for shareholders. In that regard, we are committed to uplist to a national exchange and accelerating the development of our pipeline addressing truly unmet medical needs in Parkinson’s disease and Type 1 diabetes." commented Dr. Subhan.
Shares +23%.
Comments