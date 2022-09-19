KnowBe4 offer may need to see $28-$30/share to get a deal done - analyst
Sep. 19, 2022 9:50 AM ETKnowBe4, Inc. (KNBE)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cybersecurity KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) may need to see an offer of $28 to $30/share after Vista Equity earlier offered to buy the company for $24/share, according to Truist. KnowBe4 surged 28% on the bid.
- "Even though the multiple Vista is paying is higher than what recent software multiples have gone for (8.5x EV/Sales) we believe something in the $28-$30/share will get the transaction done," Truist analyst Joel Fishbein wrote in a note on Monday.
- "The offer for KnowBe4 is not a surprise to us and continues the theme of M&A in our software coverage ...," Fishbein added.
- The $24/share offer represents a 39% premium to KnowBe4's (KNBE) closing price on Friday. Vista Equity reported a 17.4% stake in a 13/D filing.
