KnowBe4 offer may need to see $28-$30/share to get a deal done - analyst

Sep. 19, 2022 9:50 AM ETKnowBe4, Inc. (KNBE)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment

Digital background security systems and data protection

Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

  • Cybersecurity KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) may need to see an offer of $28 to $30/share after Vista Equity earlier offered to buy the company for $24/share, according to Truist. KnowBe4 surged 28% on the bid.
  • "Even though the multiple Vista is paying is higher than what recent software multiples have gone for (8.5x EV/Sales) we believe something in the $28-$30/share will get the transaction done," Truist analyst Joel Fishbein wrote in a note on Monday.
  • "The offer for KnowBe4 is not a surprise to us and continues the theme of M&A in our software coverage ...," Fishbein added.
  • The $24/share offer represents a 39% premium to KnowBe4's (KNBE) closing price on Friday. Vista Equity reported a 17.4% stake in a 13/D filing.

