NAHB Housing Market Index slides more than expected in September
Sep. 19, 2022 10:01 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- August NAHB Housing Market Index: 46 vs. 47 and 49 prior. That's the ninth straight month the index has declined in a sign that the housing market continues to slow.
- “Buyer traffic is weak in many markets as more consumers remain on the sidelines due to high mortgage rates and home prices that are putting a new home purchase out of financial reach for many households,” said NAHB Chairman Jerry Konter.
- “In another indicator of a weakening market, 24% of builders reported reducing home prices, up from 19% last month,” he added.
- Last week, (Sep. 16) all-cash home purchases stay well above prepandemic levels as mortgage rates surge.
