NAHB Housing Market Index slides more than expected in September

Sep. 19, 2022 10:01 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

Full length of saleswoman greeting female customers while standing outside house

The Good Brigade

  • August NAHB Housing Market Index: 46 vs. 47 and 49 prior. That's the ninth straight month the index has declined in a sign that the housing market continues to slow.
  • “Buyer traffic is weak in many markets as more consumers remain on the sidelines due to high mortgage rates and home prices that are putting a new home purchase out of financial reach for many households,” said NAHB Chairman Jerry Konter.
  • “In another indicator of a weakening market, 24% of builders reported reducing home prices, up from 19% last month,” he added.
  • Last week, (Sep. 16) all-cash home purchases stay well above prepandemic levels as mortgage rates surge.

Comments (1)

