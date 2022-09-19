Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) +1.3% in early trading Monday after saying the U.S. Department of Agriculture selected its Climate-Smart Farm to Flight proposal for funding with an award ceiling of up to $30M.

Gevo (GEVO) said its project was one of 70 selected by the USDA under the first pool of the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities funding opportunity totaling $2.8B.

The company said the project aims to create climate-smart market incentives for low carbon intensity corn, as well as to accelerate the production of sustainable aviation fuel to help reduce dependency on fossil-based fuels.

Gevo (GEVO) seeks to build its future as a sustainable aviation fuel supplier through successful project financing following a milestone agreement with American Airlines, Alberto Abaterusso writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.