Gevo climate project selected for potential $30M funding by USDA

Sep. 19, 2022 9:57 AM ETGevo, Inc. (GEVO)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Group of rows of green stacked biofuel drums in storage warehouse

scanrail/iStock via Getty Images

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) +1.3% in early trading Monday after saying the U.S. Department of Agriculture selected its Climate-Smart Farm to Flight proposal for funding with an award ceiling of up to $30M.

Gevo (GEVO) said its project was one of 70 selected by the USDA under the first pool of the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities funding opportunity totaling $2.8B.

The company said the project aims to create climate-smart market incentives for low carbon intensity corn, as well as to accelerate the production of sustainable aviation fuel to help reduce dependency on fossil-based fuels.

Gevo (GEVO) seeks to build its future as a sustainable aviation fuel supplier through successful project financing following a milestone agreement with American Airlines, Alberto Abaterusso writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.