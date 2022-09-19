Ideanomics gets new finance chief

Sep. 19, 2022 10:01 AM ETIdeanomics, Inc. (IDEX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

  • Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) announced that Stephen Johnston has been named the company's new CFO, effective immediately.

  • Before joining the company, Johnston served as the CFO of Dura Automotive Systems, a global automotive supplier.
  • He has with 30 years of diverse, global experience and will be responsible for the company's financial strategy and activities including accounting, financial controlling, financial reporting, treasury, and tax matters worldwide.
  • "Ideanomics is a dynamic company with technology enabled product and service offerings aligned to benefit from the acceleration in mobility electrification. It is an honor to be a part of the Ideanomics leadership team and to be given this opportunity to help the company realize its growth potential." says Johnston.

