Innovative Industrial Properties stock gains after Compass Point upgrade
Sep. 19, 2022 10:04 AM ETInnovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) stock has driven up 5.4% in early Monday trading after Compass Point upgraded the medical cannabis REIT to Buy from Neutral following its confidential settlement with its California tenant that had been in default and its increased dividend.
- "We think the increase in the dividend sent a signal that management is confident of its ability to collect lease payments from its tenants, though we note that we do not know the terms of the conditional settlement," according to the Compass Point note to clients.
- The agreement implies that each of IIPR's other leases, "not only in CA but throughout IIPR's portfolio, will prove enforceable," the analyst said.
- Compass raised its price target on the stock to $175, reflecting a 1.4x premium to forward YE2022 NAV, from $100.
- The Buy rating is more bullish than the SA Quant rating of Hold and aligns with the average Wall Street rating.
- SA contributor JR Research also views Innovative Industrial (IIPR) as a Buy, as the market has substantially de-risked the stock.
