Sep. 19, 2022

Hilton Worlwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) has inked an agreement to develop living facilities for astronauts aboard the Voyager Starlab, Voyager CEO Dylan Taylor told CNBC on Monday.

The Starlab, a project of Voyager Space Holdings in partnership with Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Nanoracks, is imagined as “the first continuously crewed, free-flying commercial space station”. Hilton is also slated to aid in marketing the program.

“For decades, discoveries in space have been positively impacting life on Earth, and now Hilton will have an opportunity to use this unique environment to improve the guest experience wherever people travel,” Hilton CEO Christopher Nassetta said in a statement to the outlet.

Manufacturing of the Starlab module is due to begin in the third quarter of 2023 and is tentatively set to begin operation in 2027.

