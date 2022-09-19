Meta Platforms begins to shed headcount in Ireland - report

Facebook Covers Sign At Menlo Park Headquarters

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Meta Platforms is beginning to shed headcount in Ireland, with a number of contractor layoffs expected in coming weeks, The Sunday Times reports.
  • A large chunk of the company's 6,000 Ireland staffers are on contract.
  • The company already cut 30-35 jobs tied to the shutdown of cryptocurrency project Novi, but a larger number of job cuts is ahead, according to the report.
  • That includes junior recruiters, where up to 100 jobs could be at risk - and the company is believed not to have renewed contracts of agency staff.
  • In the summer, Meta made headlines for the decision to slash engineer hiring by 30% and "turn up the heat" on existing hires in the area.

