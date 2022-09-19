United Therapeutics initiated at outperform at Wedbush on growth and innovation
Sep. 19, 2022 11:01 AM ETUnited Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Wedbush has initiated United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) with an outperform rating saying that the pharma, which is focused on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) treatments, is poised for growth and has a strong pipeline.
- The firm has a price target of $263 (~21% upside based on Friday's close).
- Analyst Andreas Argyrides said that the company's treprostinil-based franchise (Remodulin, Orenitram and Tyvaso) generated global revenues of $1.43B in 2021 alone.
- "The approval of Tyvaso in [pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease] in 2021 and Tyvaso DPI in both PAH and PH-ILD in May 2022 sets the Tyvaso franchise up for considerable growth over the next several years making United's (UTHR) goal of 6,000 PAH patients on Tyvaso by 2022 and 25,000 by 2025 achievable," he wrote.
- Argyrides sees worldwide sales from the treprostinil franchise in 2030 of $6.9B.
- Regarding the pipeline, Argyrides noted that United (UTHR) is is enrolling patients in the phase 3 PERFECT study for Tyvaso/PH-COPD as well as the phase 3 TETON1 study for Tyvaso/IPF. In addition, he is keeping his eyes on two phase 3 studies of ralinepag for PAH.
