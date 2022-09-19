Information Services partners with cyberconIQ on human side of cybersecurity
Sep. 19, 2022 10:42 AM ETInformation Services Group, Inc. (III)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) has formed a partnership with cyberconIQ, a cybersecurity platform and advisory company, to address the human side of cybersecurity.
- ISG Cybersecurity will be able to offer its clients the capabilities of cyberconIQ’s Human Defense Platform, a SaaS-based solution that helps mitigate the human factors that create cyber risk.
- “The solution set of cyberconIQ is a welcome addition to ISG Cybersecurity’s market-leading portfolio of advisory, benchmarking, sourcing, organizational change management and third-party risk management capabilities,” said Doug Saylors, partner and co-leader of ISG Cybersecurity.
