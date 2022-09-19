Veru FDA AdCom meeting for COVID-19 therapy postponed

  • Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) shares lost ~14% in the morning hours Monday after the FDA postponed an Advisory Committee meeting the agency scheduled early this month to review the company's marketing application for its oral COVID-19 therapy sabizabulin.
  • The FDA has pushed back the meeting of its Pulmonary-Allergy Drugs Advisory Committee by more than a month to Nov. 09 from Oct. 06.
  • VERU shares plunged on Sep. 07 after the FDA first scheduled the meeting to discuss the company's emergency use authorization (EUA) application.
  • The FDA's advisory committees issue non-binding recommendations. However, the regulator usually follows them before making a final decision on authorizations.
  • With the EUA, VERU seeks FDA clearance for sabizabulin to treat hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 who are at risk of developing acute respiratory distress syndrome.

