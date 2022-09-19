Reborn Coffee looks to bounce off its IPO low

Coffee chain Reborn Coffee (REBN) edged 4% higher after hitting a post-IPO low early in the session.

California-based Reborn was founded to source and sell coffee products through corporate owned locations and franchisees. It calls itself an innovative company that strives for constant improvement in the coffee experience through exploration of new technology and premier service, guided by traditional brewing techniques. In a SEC filing, Reborn said it differentiates itself from other coffee roasters through its innovative techniques, including sourcing, washing, roasting, and brewing coffee beans with a balance of precision and craft. However, the Reborn IPO hit the market during a period of time in which investors have been turning away from IPO, SPAC, meme and high valuation stocks.

Reborn Coffee priced its IPO of 1.4M shares on August 12 at $5 per share. Since then, shares have traded in a range of $2.04 to $12.45.

RBRN has not scheduled its first earnings report as a public company yet.

Dig into Reborn Coffee's SEC Form 424B8 for more details on the business plan.