Sea Limited cutting 3% of Shopee workers in Indonesia

Sep. 19, 2022 10:53 AM ETSea Limited (SE)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Shopee headquarters in Singapore

kokkai

  • Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is 0.5% lower, mitigating some earlier declines, after reports that it's firing 3% of Shopee employees in Indonesia.
  • That's part of broader cuts across the division (also in the low single digits), according to reports, including cuts at Singapore headquarters.
  • And it follows news from weeks past that Sea would cut personnel at Garena, its gaming live-stream business.
  • The company has cited "macroeconomic blows" that have roiled a number of tech companies, including slow economic growth, inflation, supply chain disruptions and the Russia-Ukraine war.
  • “Sadly, we are not immune to these shocks," said CEO Forrest Li. "These negative conditions will likely persist into the medium term.”
  • The company suspended guidance and posted heavier losses in Q2 earnings in August.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.